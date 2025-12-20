Championship leaders Coventry City travel to the South Coast on Saturday lunchtime to take on Southampton.

The Sky Blues will be top at Christmas after getting back to winning ways with a narrow victory over Bristol City last weekend.

Their next test is a tough one as Southampton have been in sublime form under Tonda Eckert.

The Saints were beaten away at Norwich last weekend but have won six of their last eight, including four in a row at home.

The hosts have been finding the net for fun of late, while Coventry are the top scorers in the Championship by some distance so expect goals on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Coventry?

Southampton v Coventry will take place on Saturday 20th December 2025.

Southampton v Coventry kick-off time

Southampton v Coventry will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Southampton v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Southampton v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

