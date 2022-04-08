The Blues have seemed comfortable in third for some time now but last weekend's 4-1 loss at the hands of Brentford has cast new doubt over their position in the top four.

Chelsea will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to the South Coast to take on Southampton on Saturday with Tottenham and Arsenal now snapping at their heels.

A trip to face an out-of-form Southampton side on Saturday afternoon represents an excellent opportunity to put their West London derby defeat behind them.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side ended a four-game losing run with a 1-1 draw with Leeds United last weekend and were handsomely beaten by Chelsea in the reverse fixture in October.

Even so, they're a team we've seen cause real problems for some of the Premier League's bigger clubs this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Chelsea?

Southampton v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 9th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Brighton on Saturday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Southampton v Chelsea online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Southampton v Chelsea team news

Southampton predicted XI: Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo; S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, Adams

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; James, Silva, Rüdiger, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Southampton v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (16/5) Draw (11/4) Chelsea (5/6)*

Our prediction: Southampton v Chelsea

Chelsea's position in the Premier League's top four suddenly looks under threat and the pressure is on them to avoid another slip-up.

Last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Brentford in the West London derby was a nightmarish afternoon and they cannot afford another one of those.

As he's a Chelsea loanee, Southampton will be without striker Armando Broja and his absence may help the Blues come out on top of a game that could be tight at St Mary's.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea (17/2 at Bet365)

