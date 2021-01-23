What channel is Southampton v Arsenal FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will hope to maintain their strong January form when they rock up at St Mary’s on Saturday for an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Southampton.

Monday’s 3-0 victory over Newcastle was the Gunners’ fifth straight clean sheet and the team has conceded just once since Christmas.

Mikel Arteta’s men are on a six-game unbeaten streak but face one of the trickiest FA Cup fixtures of this round against a fellow Premier League side.

Southampton are latecomers to the fourth round after only booking their place on Tuesday night following the rescheduled 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

Saints have laboured for goals in recent weeks – they’ve managed to score just once against a Premier League team since drawing 1-1 with Arsenal in mid-December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Arsenal on TV?

Southampton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 23rd January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Arsenal will kick off at 12:15pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 11:45am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Southampton v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Arsenal team news

Southampton: Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has plenty of injuries to contend with. Jannik Vestergaard, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Tella and William Smallbone are injured, while Nathan Redmond, Oriol Romeu, Danny Ings, Moussa Djenepo and Mohamed Salisu are rated doubtful.

The boss will field a competitive side but don’t be surprised if youngsters such as Daniel Nlundulu, who scored in the win over Shrewsbury, get a run-out here.

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may not be risked for this clash due to a stomach issue, while Dani Ceballos is rated 50/50.

Pablo Mari is still out, so David Luiz should remain at centre-back alongside Rob Holding. Hector Bellerin will hope to regain his place at right-back.

Southampton v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal are in top form right now and defensively they have looked as solid as at any point during Arteta’s reign. Yet Southampton showed in the 1-1 draw between these sides last month that the Gunners can be picked apart.

Injuries could severely impact Saints here but the hosts can be considered likely to score. How Arsenal will respond is where the game will be won and lost.

Arsenal are a seasoned cup team and should do the business eventually, especially if youngsters Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli continue performing as they have been in recent weeks.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-2 Arsenal (17/2 at bet365)

