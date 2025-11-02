League Two Shrewsbury Town made the trip to National League North leaders South Shields on Sunday in the first round of the FA Cup.

Michael Appleton's side have turned a corner in recent weeks, winning twice in a four-game unbeaten run to move a point clear of the relegation zone.

They'll hope to carry that momentum into the FA Cup and avoid a slip-up.

South Shields are top of the National League North table after 13 games – with their success built on the division's best defensive record.

The hosts have enjoyed their run through FA Cup qualifying – scoring 10 times in three games – and won't want it to end in the first round proper.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Shields v Shrewsbury Town on TV and online.

When is South Shields v Shrewsbury Town?

South Shields v Shrewsbury Town will take place on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

South Shields v Shrewsbury Town kick-off time

South Shields v Shrewsbury Town will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is South Shields v Shrewsbury Town on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream South Shields v Shrewsbury Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to South Shields v Shrewsbury Town on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

