Andy Whing's side have struggled for consistency this term and find themselves outside the top seven in the National League, albeit not out of touch in the play-off race, but have got the job done in the FA Cup so far – beating Altringham in the fourth qualifying round and then Maidstone United in the first round proper.

Bromley's Wembley win secured promotion to the EFL for the first time in their history and they've made a positive start to life in League Two, sitting 19th with a four-point cushion above the relegation zone. They beat Rochdale in a seven-goal thriller in the first round of this competition courtesy of two stoppage-time strikes.

The pair will also be looking to make their own little piece of FA Cup history. Neither club has ever made it past this stage of England's most historic cup competition and doing so will bring with it the prize of a potential big-name tie, with Premier League and Championship teams set to enter the draw in January's third round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Solihull Moors v Bromley on TV and online.

When is Solihull Moors v Bromley?

Solihull Moors v Bromley will take place on Sunday 1st December 2024.

Solihull Moors v Bromley kick-off time

Solihull Moors v Bromley will kick off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is Solihull Moors v Bromley on?

Solihull Moors v Bromley will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 2:25pm.

How to live stream Solihull Moors v Bromley online

You can also live stream Solihull Moors v Bromley online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Solihull Moors v Bromley on radio

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

