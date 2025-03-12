England will be co-managed by Wayne Rooney and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, while their World XI FC counterparts are yet to be confirmed.

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, Sir Mo Farah and Gladiators star Diamond are among the first batch of famous faces announced to feature in the game.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about Soccer Aid 2025, including date and kick-off time.

When is Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid 2025 takes place on Sunday 15th June 2025.

What is the Soccer Aid 2025 kick-off time?

Soccer Aid 2025 kicks off at 7:30pm.

Where is Soccer Aid 2025 held in 2025?

Soccer Aid 2025 will be held at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch Soccer Aid 2025 live on ITV1.

Fans can also tune in via ITVX online via a range of devices.

ITV also boasts the rights to a number of Carabao Cup and EFL games throughout the season following a new deal starting in 2025.

