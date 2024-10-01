City won the Community Shield in August and they won four in a row after that, however, the Premier League champions have played out three draws in their last four outings in all competitions following their 1-1 stalemate at Newcastle on Saturday. Although they're still unbeaten, their last four results are a slight concern.

Guardiola's side won the Champions League in the 2022/23 season thanks to Rodri's goal and they'll fancy their chances of going all the way again, even without the injured Spaniard.

Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava were hammered 5-1 at Celtic in their first Champions League game of the season. If they failed to contain the Scottish Premiership champions, they could be in for a long night against City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slovan Bratislava v Man City on TV and online.

When is Slovan Bratislava v Man City?

Slovan Bratislava v Man City will take place on Tuesday 1st October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Slovan Bratislava v Man City kick-off time

Slovan Bratislava v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Slovan Bratislava v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Slovan Bratislava v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Slovan Bratislava v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

