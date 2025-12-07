Non-league duo Slough Town and Macclesfield do battle at Arbour Park in the second round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Rebels, who are battling relegation in the National League South, are looking to reach the third round of the football's oldest cup competition for the first time in their history.

Slough upset National League outfit Altrincham in the last round and now another North West side stand in their way.

Phoenix club Macclesfield are hunting a third-round spot, and a potential Premier League tie, in their first season in the main draw of the FA Cup.

In Danny Elliott, the visitors, who are mid-table in the National League North, have the competition's joint top scorer this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slough Town v Macclesfield on TV and online.

When is Slough Town v Macclesfield?

Slough Town v Macclesfield will take place on Sunday 7th December 2025.

Slough Town v Macclesfield kick-off time

Slough Town v Macclesfield will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Slough Town v Macclesfield on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 12pm.

How to live stream Slough Town v Macclesfield online

Listen to Slough Town v Macclesfield on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

