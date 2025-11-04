Arsenal will look to extend their winning start in the Champions League when they travel to Slavia Prague on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners have won three from three in the League Phase of Europe's elite club competition and are on course to finish in the top eight, which would mean they qualify for the last 16 automatically.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in imperious form in recent weeks and head to the Czech capital in search of a 10th consecutive victory.

Slavia Prague have enjoyed a strong start to the season themselves and are top of the Czech 1. Liga after 14 games.

Tuesday's hosts are unbeaten at home this season, with their only defeat in 2025/26 coming away at Inter in the Champions League in September, but will be the underdogs against Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slavia Prague v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Slavia Prague v Arsenal?

Slavia Prague v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 4th November 2025.

Slavia Prague v Arsenal kick-off time

Slavia Prague v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Slavia Prague v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Slavia Prague v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Slavia Prague v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

