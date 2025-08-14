The good news, in that regard, is that Sky Sports have all the fan favourites coming back for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign and there are even a few new additions.

A trusty trio of presenters will guide us through the 46-game season with the help of their stable of punchy pundits and plenty of special guests.

We can't forget the commentators, co-commentators, and reporters at the game either, who will shape the coverage week in and week out.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Sky Sports presenters, pundits, and commentators for the Premier League in 2025/26.

Sky Sports presenters in 2025/26

Dave Jones

Dave Jones. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A Sky Sports veteran, Jones joined the broadcaster in 1998 for the launch of Sky Sports News and has been part of their Premier League coverage since 2010.

The lifelong Sunderland fan left his role as a non-executive director at the North East club ahead of their top-flight return.

Kelly Cates

Kelly Cates. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Another who joined Sky for the launch of Sky Sports News nearly three decades ago, Cates has a wealth of experience in sports broadcasting but is best known for her work in football.

Cates has been named as one of three replacements for Gary Lineker on Match of the Day from the start of this season.

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Newcastle United via Getty Images Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The very definition of a safe pair of hands, Chapman is a new addition to the presenting team for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

The 51-year-old is best known for his work as a sports presenter for the BBC and, like Cates, is one of the new Match of the Day presenters but has worked on Sky Sports' coverage of the Carabao Cup since 2022.

Sky Sports pundits in 2025/26

Gary Neville

Gary Neville. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville won it all as a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson's success at Man Utd and is England's most capped right-back.

He's successfully made the switch from top player to brilliant pundit and is known for making some odd noises on co-comms (see that Fernando Torres goal v Barcelona).

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher. Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Carragher was a Liverpool stalwart who won the Champions League and amassed more than 700 appearances for the Anfield outfit.

Respected for his analysis as a pundit, the former England defender will also front the new Sunday evening show Extra Time this term.

Micah Richards

Micah Richards. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

'Big Meeks' has taken the football punditry world by storm in recent years – with his cheeky personality and signature laugh.

Richards' broke through at a young age as a player and would go on to win a Premier League and FA Cup with Man City.

Roy Keane

Roy Keane. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

An on-screen persona like no other. Roy Keane was a feared and effective midfielder who captained Man Utd to the treble in 1999 and is recognised as a Premier League great.

He's taken that combative and stern approach into his punditry but, though he tries to hide it, his fun side often shines through.

Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Injuries hampered the former England, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City striker, but Sturridge was a real handful in his prime.

One of the newer additions to the Sky Sports Premier League team, the 35-year-old has fast become a fan favourite.

Izzy Christiansen

Izzy Christiansen. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A two-time FA Cup winner and WSL champion, Christiansen spent the majority of her playing career at Birmingham City and Man City.

The former England midfielder has become a much-loved pundit and an established part of Sky Sports' Premier League coverage.

Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Redknapp is a familiar face on Premier League coverage and Sky Sports stalwart.

The 52-year-old totted up more than 200 appearances for Liverpool and was a popular figure at Spurs during his playing career.

Commentators

Peter Drury

Rob Hawthorne

Seb Hutchinson

Bill Leslie

Daniel Mann

Gary Weaver

Ian Crocker

Co-commentators

Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher

Alan Smith

Chris Sutton

Don Goodman

Andy Hinchcliffe

Lee Hendrie

Pitchside reporters

Pat Davidson

Emma Saunders

Natalie Gedra

Pien Meulensteen

David Craig

Juliette Ferrington

Johnny Phillips

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.