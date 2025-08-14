Premier League presenters on Sky Sports: Meet the pundits and commentators
Here's everything you need to know about the voices and faces guiding you through the Premier League on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports will show more Premier League games than ever before in 2025/26 – with at least 215 top-flight fixtures set to be broadcast live across the next nine months.
Many consider the broadcasting giant the gold standard for football coverage. Sure, the access, graphics, and technology are top class but it's the in-studio personalities and analysis that really elevate it.
The good news, in that regard, is that Sky Sports have all the fan favourites coming back for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign and there are even a few new additions.
A trusty trio of presenters will guide us through the 46-game season with the help of their stable of punchy pundits and plenty of special guests.
We can't forget the commentators, co-commentators, and reporters at the game either, who will shape the coverage week in and week out.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Sky Sports presenters, pundits, and commentators for the Premier League in 2025/26.
Sky Sports presenters in 2025/26
Dave Jones
A Sky Sports veteran, Jones joined the broadcaster in 1998 for the launch of Sky Sports News and has been part of their Premier League coverage since 2010.
The lifelong Sunderland fan left his role as a non-executive director at the North East club ahead of their top-flight return.
Kelly Cates
Another who joined Sky for the launch of Sky Sports News nearly three decades ago, Cates has a wealth of experience in sports broadcasting but is best known for her work in football.
Cates has been named as one of three replacements for Gary Lineker on Match of the Day from the start of this season.
Mark Chapman
The very definition of a safe pair of hands, Chapman is a new addition to the presenting team for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.
The 51-year-old is best known for his work as a sports presenter for the BBC and, like Cates, is one of the new Match of the Day presenters but has worked on Sky Sports' coverage of the Carabao Cup since 2022.
Sky Sports pundits in 2025/26
Gary Neville
Neville won it all as a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson's success at Man Utd and is England's most capped right-back.
He's successfully made the switch from top player to brilliant pundit and is known for making some odd noises on co-comms (see that Fernando Torres goal v Barcelona).
Jamie Carragher
Carragher was a Liverpool stalwart who won the Champions League and amassed more than 700 appearances for the Anfield outfit.
Respected for his analysis as a pundit, the former England defender will also front the new Sunday evening show Extra Time this term.
Micah Richards
'Big Meeks' has taken the football punditry world by storm in recent years – with his cheeky personality and signature laugh.
Richards' broke through at a young age as a player and would go on to win a Premier League and FA Cup with Man City.
Roy Keane
An on-screen persona like no other. Roy Keane was a feared and effective midfielder who captained Man Utd to the treble in 1999 and is recognised as a Premier League great.
He's taken that combative and stern approach into his punditry but, though he tries to hide it, his fun side often shines through.
Daniel Sturridge
Injuries hampered the former England, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City striker, but Sturridge was a real handful in his prime.
One of the newer additions to the Sky Sports Premier League team, the 35-year-old has fast become a fan favourite.
Izzy Christiansen
A two-time FA Cup winner and WSL champion, Christiansen spent the majority of her playing career at Birmingham City and Man City.
The former England midfielder has become a much-loved pundit and an established part of Sky Sports' Premier League coverage.
Jamie Redknapp
Redknapp is a familiar face on Premier League coverage and Sky Sports stalwart.
The 52-year-old totted up more than 200 appearances for Liverpool and was a popular figure at Spurs during his playing career.
Sky Sports commentators, co-commentators and reporters in 2025/26
Commentators
- Peter Drury
- Rob Hawthorne
- Seb Hutchinson
- Bill Leslie
- Daniel Mann
- Gary Weaver
- Ian Crocker
Co-commentators
- Gary Neville
- Jamie Carragher
- Alan Smith
- Chris Sutton
- Don Goodman
- Andy Hinchcliffe
- Lee Hendrie
Pitchside reporters
- Pat Davidson
- Emma Saunders
- Natalie Gedra
- Pien Meulensteen
- David Craig
- Juliette Ferrington
- Johnny Phillips
