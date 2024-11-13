However, it's clear the Sidemen – spearheaded by YouTube sensation KSI – were working on their biggest outing to date given the location of the next match.

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 has now been officially confirmed, with tickets on sale from Monday 18th November, with money going towards BBC's Children in Need and the group's own charity, Bright Side.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the date and time details for Sidemen Charity Match 2025.

When is Sidemen Charity Match 2025?

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 takes place on Saturday 8th March 2025.

What is the Sidemen Charity Match kick-off time?

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is expected to kick off at 7:30pm. As usual, there will be plenty of build-up ahead of the match across social media channels and beyond.

Where is Sidemen Charity Match held in 2025?

The Sidemen Charity Match will make its debut at Wembley, home of the England national football teams, in 2025.

The first event was held at St Mary's in Southampton, three editions went ahead at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic, and in 2023, it broke ground at the London Stadium – formerly the Olympic Stadium.

Who won the Sidemen Charity Match last time?

The last Sidemen Charity Match was won by Sidemen FC. They toppled the YouTube Allstars 8-5 thanks to a hat-trick from Manny and a penalty miss from IShowSpeed.

