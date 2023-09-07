Billy Wingrove, who forms half of freestyle football duo F2, will manage Sidemen FC, and Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge will be in the dugout for the YouTube All-Stars.

Sidemen FC secured bragging rights in last year's game as their team ran out 8-7 winners at The Valley, while raising more than £1 million for good causes and breaking streaming records in the process.

It promises to be a superb event packed with plenty of fun and hopefully lots of goals, as is the case with most charity football games, and it's all for a good cause.

Unfortunately, tickets have sold out, but if you're keen to watch from the comfort of your own home, we've got you covered, as always, with everything you need to know.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Sidemen Charity Match including the date, kick-off time and how to watch the game live on TV.

When is the Sidemen Charity Match?

The Sidemen Charity Match takes place on Saturday 9th September 2023.

What is the Sidemen Charity Match kick-off time?

The Sidemen Charity Match will kick off at 3pm, though as usual there will be plenty of build-up ahead of kick-off.

We've got all the live stream details below to help you ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.

How to watch the Sidemen Charity Match on TV and live stream

The Sidemen Charity Match will be broadcast on the Sidemen YouTube Channel on Saturday afternoon. Fans can watch the game on a range of devices including smart TVs, phones, tablets and laptops.

There will be plenty of pre-game coverage, with Elz the Witch and Big Zuu on presenting duty. Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries will provide commentary of the match, while rapper Aitch will perform a live set at half-time.

Where is the Sidemen Charity Match held in 2023?

The Sidemen Charity Match will be held at the London Stadium. West Ham United's home ground staged the London Olympic Games in 2012.

What is the Sidemen Charity Match?

The Sidemen Charity Match is a football exhibition featuring social media personalities and famous faces on the internet, which serves to raise money for various charities including Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Teenage Cancer Trust and Rays of Sunshine.

