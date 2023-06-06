The Sidemen Charity Match is getting bigger, the stakes are rising higher, the pride and prestige is growing all the time.

Last year the game was held in front of a packed stadium of 27,000 fans, already a stunning achievement, but the game has been elevated even further: This time, it will take place at the London Stadium, formerly the Olympic Stadium - home of 2012 Olympics - in front of a crowd expected to reach over 60,000.

In 2022, online star Miniminter struck a wonderstrike to secure a narrow 8-7 victory for Sidemen FC over the YouTube All-Stars.

Sidemen was comprised of a host of YouTubers, including W2S, Zerkaa, Mr Beast and more, while Yung Filly, Noah Beck and Deji all lined up for their opponents.

The line-ups are unconfirmed for 2023, but we'll bring you all the latest details once we hear more.

RadioTimes.com brings you the date and time information for the Sidemen Charity Match 2023.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Sidemen Charity Match 2023?

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 takes place on Saturday 9th September 2023.

What time does the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 kick off?

A kick-off time is yet to be confirmed, but based on last year's game, we can predict that the match will start at 3pm.

Check out more live football on TV across the summer and beyond.

Where is the Sidemen Charity Match 2023?

The Sidemen Charity Match will be held at the London Stadium, home of West Ham United, formerly the Olympic Stadium at London 2012.

Last year's match was held at Charlton's The Valley with a 27,000-capacity sell-out, but the stakes are higher this time around - with 60,000 fans set to descend on east London.

How to watch Sidemen Charity Match 2023

You can watch the Sidemen Charity Match live on YouTube via the official Sidemen channel.

Of course, this means you can tune in on any device capable of streaming from YouTube, including through Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.

You can cast the feed to your TV from any suitable mobile device, or smart TVs usually come with a built-in YouTube app.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.