Paul Hurst's side then needed penalties to get the better of League Two outfit Notts County in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but the Shrewsbury boss will be hoping that success can breed confidence.

Peterborough are among the leading fancies to win promotion after reaching the play-offs in 2023/24, although a 2-0 home defeat to relegated Huddersfield Town was the worst possible way to start.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson is working with an overhauled squad after losing a number of key figures including Harrison Burrows, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards over the summer, and there is work to be done after exiting the Carabao Cup in midweek.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Shrewsbury v Peterborough on TV and online.

When is Shrewsbury v Peterborough?

Shrewsbury v Peterborough will take place on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Shrewsbury v Peterborough kick-off time

Shrewsbury v Peterborough will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Shrewsbury v Peterborough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Shrewsbury v Peterborough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Shrewsbury v Peterborough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Shropshire and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

BBC Radio Shropshire is available on DAB radio, FM 90.0 MHz, 95.0 MHz, 96.0 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire is available on DAB radio, FM 95.7 MHz, 96.0 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Shrewsbury v Peterborough odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Shrewsbury (11/4) Draw (12/5) Peterborough (1/1)

