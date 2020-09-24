Son Heung-Min scored four as a result of four terrific Harry Kane assists, and that's before you throw returning hero Gareth Bale into the mix.

Jose Mourinho will demand a zero-complacency approach from his side, regardless of how rotated his XI is.

Shkendija finished third in last season's 10-team Macedonian First Football League and will hope to make the most of their huge opportunity.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Shkendija v Tottenham game on TV and online.

When is Shkendija v Tottenham on TV?

Shkendija will take place on Thursday 24th September 2020.

Europa League games return to their usual Thursday night slot following an August onslaught on fixtures throughout the week.

What time is kick-off?

Shkendija v Tottenham will kick off at 7pm – the match will closely follow Riga v Celtic.

What TV channel is Shkendija v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1 from 6:55pm.

It costs just £9.99 per month for Sky and Virgin customers and includes LaLigaTV which boasts nine Spanish top flight matches every weekend.

How to live stream Shkendija v Tottenham online

The game is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

It comes included with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Shkendija v Tottenham team news

Shkendija confirmed XI: TBC

Tottenham confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Shkendija v Tottenham

Same prediction, different week. Last week we tipped Spurs to go through while also acknowledging it would be very 'Tottenham' to crumble against far inferior opposition.

Mourinho's squad is growing in depth and even the fringe players playing in an unfamiliar XI should be able to sweep Skkendija aside without an issue.

They should...

Our prediction: Shkendija 0-3 Tottenham

