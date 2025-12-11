Crystal Palace head to Dublin on Thursday to face Conference League strugglers Shelbourne.

The Eagles have struggled for consistency in their first European campaign and, with two League Phase fixtures remaining, a place in the knockout stages is not yet wrapped up.

With Man City visiting Selhurst Park on Sunday and their recent Conference League defeats in mind, Oliver Glasner faces some interesting selection decisions.

Shelbourne know that another League Phase defeat is likely to be fatal to their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Their only Conference League point came in their opener against fellow strugglers Haecken while they finished third behind winners Shamrock Rovers and Derry City in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Shelbourne v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Shelbourne v Crystal Palace?

Shelbourne v Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday 11th December 2025.

Shelbourne v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Shelbourne v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Shelbourne v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Shelbourne v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Shelbourne v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

