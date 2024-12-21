Röhl has Wednesday in fine form, as last Saturday's 3-1 success at Oxford United was their third win in five games and has them hunting down the teams in the Championship play-off places.

Stoke can only dream of joining the promotion race as they are winless in their last seven games and sliding down the table at an alarming rate.

Ben Gibson atoned for an earlier own goal by scoring the last-gasp equaliser in last Saturday's 2-2 home draw with fellow strugglers Cardiff City, but pressure is building on head coach Narcís Pèlach just three months into his reign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke?

Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke will take place on Saturday 21st December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Stoke.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Stoke is available on DAB radio, FM 94.6 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

