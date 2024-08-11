The Owls looked destined to go down, however, Danny Rohl's side won their last three games to see them finish three points above the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday were unbeaten in their last six Championship outings last season and Rohl will be hoping that form continues into the new campaign.

Plymouth, who just survived in the Championship last season after being promoted from League One in 2023, have had a summer of change, with Wayne Rooney being appointed as the club's new manager. The former England star penned a three-year contract in May after being sacked by Birmingham City in January.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle?

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle will take place on Sunday 11th August 2024.

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 3:15pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (4/5) Draw (5/2) Plymouth Argyle (7/2)*

