A sell-out is expected at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening as the Championship's two bottom clubs – Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City – face off.

The midweek clash is the Owls' first home game since the club's administration took control out of the hands of problematic owner Dejphon Chansiri and fans have responded to calls to get the ground bouncing.

Wednesday earned a hard-fought draw away at West Brom on Saturday, snapping their losing streak at four games, and will view Norwich's visit as a chance to claim their second Championship win of the season.

The Canaries have lost six on the bounce to drop to 23rd in the table as the dismal start to Liam Manning's tenure has continued.

Manning appears to retain the support of the club chiefs but that could change if their struggles coninue in the Steel City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City?

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City will take place on Wednesday 5th November 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:35pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

