A win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, while no mean feat, would guarantee them a top six finish and could even see them leapfrog Bolton into fifth – depending on how Ian Evatt's side fare against Bristol Rovers.

Derby County's play-off dreams are in their own hands ahead of the final day of the League One season.

Peterborough are breathing down their necks though and could pinch the final play-off spot with a win away at Barnsley if the Rams lose.

A draw would be enough for Derby, unless Posh can win by three or more goals at Oakwell.

Wednesday are not looking to do the visitors any favours, with Darren Moore confirming that he intends to name a full-strength side despite having already secured third place, and understandably so as Sunday's game could be a preview of the play-off semi-final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Derby on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Derby?

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby will take place on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Derby on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Derby online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Derby on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

