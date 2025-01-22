The Owls conceded three goals without reply at league leaders Leeds United on Sunday after a turbulent week off the pitch in which chairman Dejphon Chansiri admitted he has not spoken to manager Danny Röhl about transfers since December.

Bristol City, meanwhile, managed just two shots on target in a 1-0 loss to Coventry City on Saturday as their winless streak on the road extended to six games.

The first meeting of the season between the two teams was a dire affair as they played out a goalless draw at Ashton Gate last October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City?

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Bristol.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Bristol is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz, 103.6 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Advertisement Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (6/4) Draw (11/5) Bristol City (15/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.