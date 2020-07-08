Ninth-placed Sheffield United marked up a big 3-1 win over Tottenham last week before being held to a draw by Burnley at the weekend.

Wolves sit a little higher up the order in sixth following three consecutive wins to nil since returning from lockdown, although a defeat to Arsenal threw a spanner in the works last week.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be determined for his men to prove it were a one-off blip with a convincing performances against the Blades tonight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Wolves game on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Wolves on TV?

Sheffield United v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 8th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Wolves will kick off at 6pm – the match will be followed by Brighton v Liverpool at 8:15pm, also on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Wolves online

Sheffield United v Wolves team news

Sheffield United: John Lundstram, Luke Freeman, John Fleck and Leon Clarke are all sidelined.

Jack O'Connell returned from injury at the weekend and is poised to make his first start of lockdown at the expense of Jack Robinson.

Wolves: Santo has a fully-fit squad to choose from – not one injury concern.

Diogo Jota may come back into the line-up and several players could be rotated if he chooses to freshen things up from the Arsenal defeat, but all changes will be tactical and not forced.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Wolves

Sheffield United haven't enjoyed quite the same impressive consistency since lockdown, though their victory over Spurs was thoroughly deserved.

Wolves were bubbling along nicely before their defeat to Arsenal, though the Gunners have massively stepped up their game in recent weeks.

Santo will demand better from his men, and dashes of 'X factor' from one of Jota, Raul Jimenez or Adama Traore could prove the difference between the sides.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Wolves

