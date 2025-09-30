Wilder's return has fans in the Steel City believing again and a win against Southampton in midweek would only stoke that fire.

Saints have enjoyed an underwhelming start to the season after last term's relegation from the Premier League and summer appointment Will Still is yet to find his feet.

However, there were certainly positives to take from last week's narrow defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and their draw with Championship leaders Middlesbrough on the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Southampton?

Sheffield United v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 30th September 2025.

Sheffield United v Southampton kick-off time

Sheffield United v Southampton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Sheffield United v Southampton on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

