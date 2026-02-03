Sheffield United host relegation-threatened Oxford United at Bramall Lane in one of Tuesday evening's rearranged Championship ties.

Ad

The pair were originally due to meet in January but the game was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Though it's been a disappointing season for the Blades so far, after some eye-catching transfer business in the winter window, Chris Wilder will want to see his side get back to winning ways as they look to drag themselves into the play-off race.

Oxford head to Bramall Lane in the hope of boosting their survival hopes and, should results elsewhere go their way, could rise out of the relegation zone with a win.

Matt Bloomfield's unbeaten start as U's boss ended against Birmingham City on Saturday and his team now get an instant chance to respond away in the Steel City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Oxford United on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sheffield United v Oxford United?

Sheffield United v Oxford United will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield United v Oxford United kick-off time

Sheffield United v Oxford United will kick off at 7:45pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Oxford United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Oxford United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Sheffield United v Oxford United on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Sheffield United v Oxford United odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sheffield United (4/11) Draw (10/3) Oxford United (15/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.