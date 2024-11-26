They'd won four in a row prior to their 2-2 draw at Coventry on Saturday, and they could have secured another three points if it wasn't for Anel Ahmedhodžić's first-half red card.

The draw has left Sheffield United third in the table behind Leeds and Sunderland on goal difference.

Leeds play on Wednesday night, so depending on Sunderland's result, Wilder's side could find themselves at the top of the table.

Oxford United, who were promoted via the League One play-offs last season, impressed in spells to start the campaign.

However, they've lost four of their last five to leave Des Buckingham's side just two points above the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Oxford United on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sheffield United v Oxford United?

Sheffield United v Oxford United will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield United v Oxford United kick-off time

Sheffield United v Oxford United will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Oxford United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Oxford United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Sheffield United v Oxford United odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sheffield United (9/20) Draw (31/10) Oxford United (13/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.