Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased to see his men finding the net more consistently, and will hope for more of the same against Sheffield United, who remain a tough nut to crack.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FOOTBALL TIMES PODCAST: Apple / Spotify

The Blades are having an exceptional season under the stewardship of Chris Wilder.

More like this

They sit fifth in the Premier League table during their first season back in the top flight.

Sheffield United have conceded just twice in their last five matches and a defeat against Liverpool is their only loss since mid-September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Sheffield United v Man Utd?

Sheffield United v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 24th November 2019.

How to watch Sheffield United v Man Utd on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides will feel they can win this one, though neither is a free-flowing goalscoring unit.

Expect a pulsating, albeit goal-shy, clash.

It would be no shame for United to leave Bramall Lane with a point given the hosts’ resolute defending in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Man Utd