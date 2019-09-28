Jurgen Klopp’s men have already opened up a five-point gap over Manchester City and will hope to keep their foot on the gas at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have exceeded expectations at the start of their first top flight campaign since 2007.

Chris Wilder’s side sit 10th in the table with two wins, two draws and two defeats to mark a solid adjustment to the Premier League.

The Blades were beaten 1-0 by League One Sunderland during midweek, but will hope to bounce back with their full team and test the European champions on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Sheffield United v Liverpool game?

Sheffield United v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 28th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sheffield United v Liverpool

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Sheffield United v Liverpool in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Sheffield United have made life tough for every side they’ve faced so far.

They’re yet to be defeated by more than one goal in 2019/20, and will do everything they can to keep Liverpool at bay.

They’ll take heart from Norwich’s brave display to topple Manchester City, though it’s still hard to see beyond the Reds marching on.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Liverpool