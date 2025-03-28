Chris Wilder's side have been the masters of grinding out results this term, with 15 of their 25 Championship wins coming by a one-goal warning, but will have their work cut out for them against the second tier's in-form outfit.

Frank Lampard has proved the doubters wrong since becoming the shock replacement for much-loved manager Mark Robins back in November – taking the Sky Blues from 17th to fifth after winning 13 of his first 21 league games.

Outside the top four clubs, Coventry look the most likely side to secure top-six place and Friday's clash in the Steel City could be one that's repeated in the play-offs in May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Coventry?

Sheffield United v Coventry will take place on Friday 28th March 2025.

Sheffield United v Coventry kick-off time

Sheffield United v Coventry will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm and ITV 1 from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Fans can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Sheffield United v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

