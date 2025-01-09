Chris Wilder's outfit could also have a psychological edge after a 2-0 victory away from home when the two teams faced off in a Championship fixture just before Christmas.

Sheffield United, FA Cup semi-finalists two seasons ago, head into the clash in winning form after goals from Gustavo Hamer and Andre Brooks were enough to see off Watford last Saturday.

Cardiff, who have crashed out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage in each of the last four years, are unbeaten in three games and secured a creditable 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough thanks to Calum Chambers's cracker last Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Cardiff on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Cardiff?

Sheffield United v Cardiff will take place on Thursday 9th January 2025.

Sheffield United v Cardiff kick-off time

Sheffield United v Cardiff will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Cardiff on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One Wales from 6:45pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Cardiff online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Sheffield United v Cardiff on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Wales.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Wales is available on DAB radio, FM 90.2–92.3 MHz, 93.9–96.1 MHz and 103.9 MHz, MW 882 kHz,

or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

