Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are set to return from long absences at right-back and left-back respectively and will hope to give Arsenal’s season a boost with Manchester City in their sights.

Arsenal are just one point behind the reigning champions and will hope to keep up the pressure on the elite teams.

Sheffield United have adapted well to life in the Premier League with a shrewd defence capable of closing out solid results.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Sheffield United v Arsenal?

Sheffield United v Arsenal will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 21st October 2019.

How to watch Sheffield United v Arsenal on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Sheffield United v Arsenal in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal have been solid, now they need to up the ante if they are to establish their place in the top four.

The Gunners can outscore any team on their day, but need Bellerin and Tierney to defend as well as they can maraud forward from their positions.

The Blades have struggled for goals so far despite their resolute backline, and while Bramall Lane will be rocking, they may not have the quality to halt Arsenal.

Advertisement

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Arsenal