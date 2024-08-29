What channel is Servette v Chelsea Europa Conference League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Servette v Chelsea in the Europa Conference League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Chelsea head to Switzerland on Thursday looking to secure their spot in the Europa Conference League for 2024/25.
The Blues take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their qualifying tie against Swiss Super League side Servette, after goals from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke were enough to give them victory at Stamford Bridge despite an unconvincing display.
Enzo Maresca's team have since put six past Wolves in the Premier League, and will now travel to Stade de Genève full of confidence knowing they're 90 minutes away from regular European football this season.
The hosts finished third in the Swiss Super League last term, but are seventh after a mixed start to the new campaign.
They have had a week's rest since their defeat in West London, but the depth of Maresca's squad is likely to mean he's able to name a fresh XI with more than enough quality to ensure they reach the league phase of the Europa Conference League.
As part of a UEFA shake-up, all three of Europe's club competitions have seen the group stages replaced by a league format. Should Chelsea make it through as expected, they will no doubt be the favourites to go all the way.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Servette v Chelsea on TV and online.
When is Servette v Chelsea?
Servette v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 29th August 2024.
Servette v Chelsea kick-off time
Servette v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.
What TV channel is Servette v Chelsea on?
The game will be shown live on Chelsea TV from 7:30pm.
How to live stream Servette v Chelsea online
You can watch the match on Chelsea TV, which is available on chelseafc.com and the 5th Stand App.
Listen to Servette v Chelsea on radio
You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.
talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.
Servette v Chelsea odds
bet365 odds: Servette (15/4) Draw (3/1) Chelsea (13/20)*
