Steve Clarke's side had their Qatar 2022 dreams crushed in that game as they were beaten 3-1 back in June but Ukraine's subsequent defeat to Wales means they will not be at this winter's tournament either.

Nearly four months on from meeting in the World Cup qualifiers, Scotland host Ukraine at Hampden Park this evening in the first round of Nations League fixtures in the 2022/23 campaign.

The visitors have responded brilliantly to that disappointment. They are unbeaten in Group B1 and sit top of the table with seven points from three games – though a win for Scotland, who sit second with six points, would mean they take top spot.

Clarke and his side know exactly how important the Nations League can be as they qualified for Euro 2020 via the competition, and as Wednesday evening's contest is the first of two meetings between the pair during the international break, the Scots' hopes of winning the group rest on getting results against Ukraine.

They'll want to make up for their disappointing defeat back in June, a game in which Andy Robertson's team were not at their best, and a win tonight may just help them exorcise some of those demons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Ukraine on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Ukraine?

Scotland v Ukraine will take place on Wednesday 21st September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Ukraine will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of other Nations League matches this week including England v Germany.

What TV channel is Scotland v Ukraine on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 and ITV4 from 7pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Ukraine online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app while the game can also be available via the ITV Hub on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets.

Scotland v Ukraine team news

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hendry, McKenna, Taylor; Tierney, McGregor, McGinn, Patterson; Fraser, Adams, Christie

Ukraine predicted XI: Lunin; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Kovalenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Mudryk

Scotland v Ukraine odds

bet365 odds: Scotland (13/8) Draw (11/5) Ukraine (17/10)*

Our prediction: Scotland v Ukraine

A win for Scotland tonight would not make up for their World Cup qualifier disappointment but it could move them a step closer to winning Group B1 and a chance to claim a spot at the next Euros.

That said, Ukraine are top of the group for a reason and have been hugely impressive so far, while in 21-year-old winger Mykhaylo Mudryk they have one of Europe's rising stars in their side.

There should be no shortage of motivation for Clarke's team but they're missing a host of players, including their captain due to injury. Those that are involved will be desperate to produce a display that the home support can be proud of this time around.

Our prediction: Scotland 2-1 Ukraine (10/1 at bet365)

