The competition is seen by some as just glorified friendlies but it represents a realistic route to Euro 2024 for the Scots and their opponents on Saturday, the Republic of Ireland.

Scotland bounced back to form with a 3-0 victory over Ukraine on Wednesday evening, which not only helped to banish the demons of June's World Cup qualifying disappointment but also leaves them in the driving seat in Nations League Group B1.

Stephen Kenny's side need to win their final two games and hope results elsewhere go their way to have any chance of topping Group B1.

They claimed a comprehensive victory against Scotland in Dublin back in June, with Alan Browne, Troy Parrott, and Michael Obafemi's goals ensuring the game finished 3-0, but will face a sterner test in Glasgow this weekend against a team with renewed confidence.

Steve Clarke's side exacted some revenge over Ukraine on Wednesday and will be hunting more of the same when the Irish arrive in town on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Republic of Ireland?

Scotland v Republic of Ireland will take place on Saturday 24th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of other Nations League matches this week including England v Germany.

What TV channel is Scotland v Republic of Ireland on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Republic of Ireland online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Scotland v Republic of Ireland team news

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hickey, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; McTominay, McGregor; Fraser, McGinn, Christie; Dykes

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Bazunu; Collins, Duffy, Egan; Browne, Cullen, Knight, Brady; Obafemi, Parrott

Scotland v Republic of Ireland odds

Our prediction: Scotland v Republic of Ireland

Saturday's game in Glasgow is shaping up to be quite the contest – with Scotland looking for some revenge after their heavy defeat in Dublin back in June and the visitors keen to keep their hopes of winning the group alive.

Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi were too much for the Scots to handle in the summer and should be afforded the chance to start once again, which could mean a busy evening for Clarke's back four.

The Scotland boss will have been tempted to give Lyndon Dykes a go from the start after his brace but may just feel he can be more effective from the bench late on.

Another late but fruitful cameo would be no surprise and may help the home side make it two wins in two.

Our prediction: Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland (17/2 at bet365)

