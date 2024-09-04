Poland's visit represents Scotland's first fixture since their dismal effort at the Euros, in which they bagged just one point from three games and finished bottom of their group.

A lack of attacking threat impacted Scotland in Germany, and they are a man down to face the Poles as striker Che Adams has withdrawn from the latest squad through injury, so Lyndon Dykes or Lawrence Shankland will lead the line.

Poland, who have been competing in League A since the Nations League's inauguration in 2018, are also bidding to bounce back from a Euros nightmare after propping up their group with a solitary point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Poland on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Poland?

Scotland v Poland will take place on Thursday 5th September 2024.

Scotland v Poland kick-off time

Scotland v Poland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Poland on?

Scotland v Poland will be shown on ITV4 following a late deal was struck to show the match on UK TV.

How to live stream Scotland v Poland online

The game will also be available to live stream on ITVX.

Listen to Scotland v Poland on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Scotland v Poland on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 6pm.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio, FM 92.5–94.7 MHz, AM 810 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most television packages.

