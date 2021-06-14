What channel is Scotland v Czech Republic Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The wait for Scotland at a major international tournament is over and they kick off their Euro 2020 fixtures with a clash against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

The Tartan Army have waited 23 years since the 1998 World Cup to watch their team in major competition finals and they will be determined for their warriors to escape the group stage.

Steve Clarke guided his team superbly through the qualifiers as the Scots secured their place at Euro 2020 following a penalty shoot-out play-off victory over Serbia.

Liverpool star Andy Robertson, Arsenal ace Kieran Tierney and Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay offer genuine hope that Scotland aren’t just here to make up the numbers.

However, they face a stern test in the shape of Czech Republic who boast Premier League pedigree of their own with West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Czech Republic on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Czech Republic on TV?

Scotland v Czech Republic will take place on Monday 14th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Czech Republic will kick off at 2pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Scotland v Czech Republic on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game from 1.15pm for free on BBC One.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Scotland v Czech Republic online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Scotland v Czech Republic team news

Scotland: Kevin Nisbet and Jack Hendry both netted their first goals for their country in a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands earlier this month and will be pushing for starts.

Premier League regulars Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Che Adams should feature.

Czech Republic: Jaroslav Silhavy likes to deploy a 4-1-4-1 formation with star man Patrik Schick leading the line.

Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral, Michael Krmencik, Zdenek Ondrasek and Schick provide the strength from set-pieces for Czech Republic.

Scotland v Czech Republic odds

Our prediction: Scotland v Czech Republic

Scotland are the underdogs but most certainly not whipping boys in Group D. They boast a blend of top talents and a gutsy attitude that can overcome differences in quality between teams.

They will head into every game like a cup final and could actually be England trickiest test if they roll up to Wembley with fire in the belly.

Czech Republic are dark horses to enjoy a decent run through the knockout stages as they boast several overlooked attacking stars.

They’re the favourites to win here, and on paper they should, but it would be folly to write off Scotland in any game at this tournament.

Our prediction: Scotland 0-1 Czech Republic (6/1 at bet365)

