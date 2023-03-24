Steve Clarke's men failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, although they pulled off a couple of impressive wins in the Nations League last year against Ukraine, Republic of Ireland and Armenia.

Scotland kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Saturday afternoon against Cyprus at Hampden Park.

Scotland are in with a shout of finishing in the top two of their Euros qualifying group, with Clarke's side needing to finish above Cyprus, Georgia and Norway, with Spain likely to top Group A.

They'll be desperate to get off to a good start against the No. 110 ranked side in the world before they face Spain on March 28th.

Cyprus won just one of their six Nations League games last year. They beat Greece 1-0 in September – however, they then followed that up with a 5-1 defeat against Kosovo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Cyprus on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Cyprus?

Scotland v Cyprus will take place on Saturday 25th March 2023.

Scotland v Cyprus kick-off time

Scotland v Cyprus will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Cyprus on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 1:30pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Scotland v Cyprus online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Scotland v Cyprus on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Scotland v Cyprus odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Scotland (1/4) Draw (9/2) Cyprus (12/1)*

Scotland v Cyprus prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Scotland v Cyprus predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

