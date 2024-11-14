Scotland's struggles are a continuation from their poor performance at Euro 2024, and their winless streak stands at eight matches in all competitions.

Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie fired the Scots into the lead in last month's reverse fixture, but they failed to hold onto the lead as Igor Matanović and Andrej Kramarić netted either side of the break to secure all three points for Croatia.

Former Southampton ace Stuart Armstrong, who joined MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps in September, is back in the Scotland squad for the first time since Euro 2024 after Che Adams and Lewis Morgan withdrew through injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Croatia on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Scotland v Croatia?

Scotland v Croatia will take place on Friday 15th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Croatia kick-off time

Scotland v Croatia will kick off at 7:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Scotland v Croatia on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Scotland v Croatia online

Fans can watch live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel and the Scotland National Team YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay has confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this week, including Northern Ireland's game against Belarus on Friday, will also be broadcast.

Listen to Scotland v Croatia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Scotland v Croatia odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Scotland (12/5) Draw (12/5) Croatia (23/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.