What channel is Scotland v Belarus World Cup qualifiers match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Scotland v Belarus in the World Cup qualifiers, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Scotland can secure a World Cup 2026 play-off spot at least with a victory over Belarus at Hampden Park this weekend.
The Tartan Army defeated Greece 3-1 following an effective display on home turf and could ensure they're in the play-offs with two matches to spare should Greece lose to table-topping Denmark.
Steve Clarke's men will be determined to make it six points from six available during this break, which would convert the next international break into a shootout for the automatic spot, which is certainly not out of reach just yet.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Belarus on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
When is Scotland v Belarus?
Scotland v Belarus will take place on Sunday 12th October 2025.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Scotland v Belarus kick-off time
Scotland v Belarus will kick off at 5pm.
What TV channel is Scotland v Belarus on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland.
How to live stream Scotland v Belarus online
You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Listen to Scotland v Belarus on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.
BBC Radio Scotland available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Advertisement
Scotland v Belarus odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Scotland (1/8) Draw (17/2) Belarus (14/1)*
Bet Boost: Scotland HT – Scotland FT, Scott McTominay to assist, Che Adams to score – 11/2 6/1
For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.