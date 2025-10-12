Steve Clarke's men will be determined to make it six points from six available during this break, which would convert the next international break into a shootout for the automatic spot, which is certainly not out of reach just yet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Belarus on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Belarus?

Scotland v Belarus will take place on Sunday 12th October 2025.

Scotland v Belarus kick-off time

Scotland v Belarus will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Belarus on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland.

How to live stream Scotland v Belarus online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Scotland v Belarus on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

