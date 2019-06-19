They must now beat Argentina to stand a chance of qualification.

Victory for Scotland will secure third place, with the four best third-placed teams across the six groups to qualify for the knockouts.

Argentina held firm to draw with Japan before losing to England in their second clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Argentina on TV and online.

What time is Scotland v Argentina?

Scotland v Argentina will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 19th June 2019.

How to watch Scotland v Argentina on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC4 from 7:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Both sides have plenty to play for, and that will make it a tight, tense, nervy encounter to watch.

Scotland’s performances have deserved more than their zero points would suggest, but Argentina have also stood tall against superior opponents and will do everything to hold onto third place.

Prediction: Scotland 1-1 Argentina