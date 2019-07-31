Chelsea beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Nou Camp during a glamour friendly in Japan before a thrilling 4-3 triumph over Reading closer to home at the Madjeski Stadium.

Mason Mount scored twice in the clash against Championship opponents and will hope he can force his way into regular first-team plans at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea now travel to the Red Bull Arena in Austria to face Salzburg in their penultimate warm-up clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Salzburg v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Salzburg v Chelsea game?

Salzburg v Chelsea will kick off at 7:00pm on Wednesday 31st July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Salzburg v Chelsea

Fans can tune in to watch the game on Chelsea TV (Sky: 419).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.