The second round of the FA Cup kicks off at Moor Lane on Friday evening, where Salford City host Leyton Orient.

The hosts are chasing promotion in League Two but will put that on hold as they go in search of another upset.

Salford already have a League One scalp this term, having knocked Lincoln out on penalties in the first round, and will hope to add Leyton Orient to the list.

The O's, who are themselves in the play-off race in the third tier, edged past non-league Tamworth in the last round.

Given his ill-fated spell in charge of Salford, Richie Wellens will have extra motivation to ensure the East Londoners make it through.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Salford City v Leyton Orient on TV and online.

When is Salford City v Leyton Orient?

Salford City v Leyton Orient will take place on Friday 5th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Salford City v Leyton Orient kick-off time

Salford City v Leyton Orient will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Salford City v Leyton Orient on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Salford City v Leyton Orient online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

Listen to Salford City v Leyton Orient on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

