Russia v South Korea – World Cup preview
Watch the Group H clash live on BBC1 on Tuesday 17 June
Russia v South Korea (Group H) (k/o 11pm) BBC1
Stay up late to watch ex-England manager Fabio Capello take charge of his first World Cup match as Russia's national coach.
The hosts for the 2018 World Cup have not made it out of the group stages since the break-up of the Soviet Union. However, they will fancy their chances of making it through to the Last 16 along with group favourites Belgium.
However, the South Koreans have excellent consistency in international competition, having qualified for the World Cup eight times in a row. They have only made it through to the knockout rounds twice.
