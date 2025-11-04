Rotherham United and Burton Albion face off on Tuesday evening in their rescheduled League One clash.

The pair were originally due to play in early August but had their meeting postponed due to the rearrangement of a Carabao Cup tie.

After a poor start to the season, the Millers have clicked into gear since the start of October and won five in a row in all competitions, including three League One victories, ahead of their FA Cup first round defeat on the weekend.

Burton have picked up some impressive results themselves in recent weeks, including a 6-0 thumping of St Albans City in the FA Cup on Saturday and a 1-0 win away at promotion-chasing AFC Wimbledon the weekend before.

Even so, the Brewers are just two points above the relegation zone and will hope to use their rescheduled clash to add to that cushion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rotherham United v Burton Albion on TV and online.

When is Rotherham United v Burton Albion?

Rotherham United v Burton Albion will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rotherham United v Burton Albion kick-off time

Rotherham United v Burton Albion will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Rotherham United v Burton Albion on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:35pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Rotherham United v Burton Albion online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Rotherham United v Burton Albion on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

