There were two divisions separating the teams in the previous campaign, but it is last term's League Two winners Stockport County that are in the promotion mix.

The Hatters are well positioned in the top five in the table, and maximum points from their trip to South Yorkshire would boost their hopes of playing to the second tier of English football for the first time since 2002.

Stockport have been dealt a blow by Aston Villa activating a recall option in Louie Barry's loan deal, however, and League One's top scorer is set to make his penultimate appearance for the club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rotherham v Stockport on TV and online.

When is Rotherham v Stockport?

Rotherham v Stockport will take place on Sunday 29th December 2024.

Rotherham v Stockport kick-off time

Rotherham v Stockport will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Rotherham v Stockport on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Rotherham v Stockport online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Rotherham v Stockport on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Manchester

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

