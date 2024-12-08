Rangers are 11 points adrift of league leaders Celtic but have made up significant ground on second-place Aberdeen, who they trail by four points, with a game in hand, ahead of this weekend's trip to Dingwall.

The visitors will be confident of stretching their recent winning run as they put six past Ross County at Ibrox in September while the hosts were beaten 5-0 by Celtic last weekend.

Those results should not overshadow what has been a decent start to the season for the Staggies, who have narrowly avoided relegation in the past two seasons but sit eighth in the table after 15 games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ross County v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Ross County v Rangers?

Ross County v Rangers will take place on Sunday 8th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ross County v Rangers kick-off time

Ross County v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Ross County v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ross County v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ross County v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Ross County v Rangers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Ross County (14/1) Draw (6/1) Rangers (1/6)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.