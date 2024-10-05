Celtic had been watertight at the back before the Dortmund disaster and Brendan Rodgers will need to rally the troops for their return to domestic action as they seek to maintain their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Despite only securing maximum points from one of their seven league fixtures so far, Ross County are unbeaten in their last three games and head into the clash with momentum.

The Staggies' recent record against Celtic makes for dire reading, however, as they have lost the last nine meetings between the two teams and scored just six goals in that period.

When is Ross County v Celtic?

Ross County v Celtic will take place on Sunday 6th October 2024.

Ross County v Celtic kick-off time

Ross County v Celtic will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Ross County v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

How to live stream Ross County v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ross County v Celtic on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Ross County v Celtic on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 11:45am.

