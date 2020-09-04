This will be new manager Ian Baraclough’s first match in charge of Northern Ireland after he replaced Michael O’Neill over the summer.

And the boss has plenty of work to do if Northern Ireland are to secure promotion to Nations League Group A over the coming months.

A new era for the nation gets underway on Friday night and Romania will certainly sense an upset here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Romania v Northern Ireland game on TV and online.

When is Romania v Northern Ireland on TV?

Romania v Northern Ireland will take place on Friday 4th September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Romania v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm – the match will follow Lithuania v Kazakhstan at 5pm, and is one of eight televised Nations League games on Friday.

What TV channel is Romania v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Romania v Northern Ireland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Romania v Northern Ireland team news

Romania: Rangers youngster Ianis Hagi could make his 11th appearance for his country on Friday, while ex-Tottenham defender Vlad Chiriches should also get the nod.

Romania have a new boss in Mirel Radoi, who is likely to name Reading’s George Puscas up front.

Northern Ireland: 20-year-old Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard could get a start here in Baraclough’s first game as manager.

Kyle Lafferty could be joined up front by Conor Washington, while Leeds' Stuart Dallas will likely start despite voicing reservations about the international break.

Our prediction: Romania v Northern Ireland

Romania have plenty of experience in their squad but firepower could let them down here.

Northern Ireland will certainly believe they can at least pinch a draw from their trip to Bucharest and Lafferty may be the man to deliver.

Eyes will be on Baraclough’s set-up, especially in defence where Northern Ireland could be weakened by the absence of Tom Flanagan.

Our prediction: Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland

