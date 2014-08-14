Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright will join the channel as a pundit for live Premier League and FA Cup matches, the first of which will be Manchester United v Swansea City this Saturday 16th August.

Savage will continue to present 606 on BBC Radio Live on Saturday evenings and appear on Match of the Day. Wright will present the Sunday evening 606 show as usual with co-host Kelly Cates.

BT Sport's senior channel executive producer Grant Best said, "Ian and Robbie have proved themselves to be hugely popular pundits with football fans across the country and we are delighted to add them to our growing team of analysts."