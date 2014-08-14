Robbie Savage and Ian Wright sign for BT Sport
The BBC 5 Live presenters are set to join BT Sport's team of pundits for the new Premier League season
BT Sport has added Robbie Savage and Ian Wright to its squad of football pundits for the new Premier League season.
Former footballer Savage made his name as a broadcaster presenting phone-in show 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live. This season he will make his BT Sport debut as co-host of a new Saturday morning show "Matchday Live with Fletch and Sav" with commentator Darren Fletcher.
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright will join the channel as a pundit for live Premier League and FA Cup matches, the first of which will be Manchester United v Swansea City this Saturday 16th August.
Savage will continue to present 606 on BBC Radio Live on Saturday evenings and appear on Match of the Day. Wright will present the Sunday evening 606 show as usual with co-host Kelly Cates.
BT Sport's senior channel executive producer Grant Best said, "Ian and Robbie have proved themselves to be hugely popular pundits with football fans across the country and we are delighted to add them to our growing team of analysts."