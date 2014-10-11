RIP the beard: Roy Keane shaves off his 'Saddam Hussein' beard
Twitter mourns the loss of Roy Keane's magnificent facial hair ahead of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar
It's been compared to everything from a badger to Saddam Hussein, but Roy Keane has had enough of the bushy bristles and has finally shaved his beard.
The Irish FA revealed on Twitter last night that the former Man Utd footballer had shaved off his increasingly threatening facial hair ahead of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar.
Keane is currently on international duty as assistant to Ireland manager Martin O'Neill, but has also been publicising his new autobiography.
When asked by journalists about the beard, he said he'd been "a little bit lazy", adding "If you want me to get rid of it I might."
After carrying out his threat, Twitter users have been gathering to mourn the loss of such magnificent beardage at #RIPtheBeard.