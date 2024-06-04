Hungary's visit will be O'Shea's third game in the dugout after friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland in March, although longstanding problems in front of goal persisted as the Boys in Green failed to score in either game.

While the Republic of Ireland hope to have a permanent manager in place before the UEFA Nations League starts in September, Hungary are gearing up for Euro 2024 after qualifying for the tournament without losing a single match.

Marco Rossi's team are unbeaten in their last 14 games, and he will be eager to continue their fine form before heading to Germany, where they will face Switzerland, Scotland and Germany in Group A.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Hungary on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Hungary?

Republic of Ireland v Hungary will take place on Tuesday 4th June 2024.

Republic of Ireland v Hungary kick-off time

Republic of Ireland v Hungary will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Hungary on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Hungary online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Is Republic of Ireland v Hungary on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Republic of Ireland v Hungary odds

